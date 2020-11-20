International cooperation to be intensified/ IFAF und AFVD intensivieren internationale Zusammenarbeit

The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) and the American Football Verband Deutschland (AFVD) have agreed to intensify joint efforts to further promote and establish the sports of American football globally.

IFAF unites more than 60 national federations on all continents, is a proud member of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF), a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code signatory and is provisionally recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).



AFVD has a proud track record in developing the sport domestically, with one of the largest participation bases in the world and a talent programme which has seen continued success for German national teams in international competition. AFVD has also played host to multiple international tournaments organised on behalf of IFAF.

Open and mutually respectful discussions within IFAF have been conducted in recent years to consider the best ways to increase the profile of American football internationally. The challenges ahead are significant in an ever-evolving sporting landscape but the growth of and interest in the sport, as it is administered by IFAF member federations, is getting stronger and stronger all over the world. By combining all the efforts of the entire global IFAF community the sport has a positive future.

It is in that spirit that IFAF is ensuring and confirming that AFVD is a full member of IFAF and in good standing with IFAF. IFAF can also confirm that the German national teams fielded by AFVD, are entitled to enter all future cycles of national team competitions of IFAF, including the 2021 IFAF Flag Football World Championships – the qualification event for The World Games 2022.

Nicht amtliche Übersetzung:

IFAF und AFVD intensivieren internationale Zusammenarbeit

Der Internationale Verband des American Football (IFAF) und der American Football Verband Deutschland (AFVD) haben vereinbart, die gemeinsamen Anstrengungen zur weiteren Förderung und Etablierung des Sports des American Football weltweit zu intensivieren.

Die IFAF vereint mehr als 60 nationale Verbände auf allen Kontinenten, ist Mitglied der Global Association of International Sports Federation (GAISF), welche zu dem Unterzeichnern des Kodex der Welt-Anti-Doping-Agentur (WADA) gehört, und wird vom Internationalen Olympischen Komitee (IOC) vorläufig anerkannt.

Der AFVD kann mit fast 70.000 Mitgliedern und über 500 Vereinen auf eine beachtliche Erfolgsgeschichte bei der Entwicklung des Sports im Inland zurückblicken. Der AFVD war bereits Gastgeber mehrerer internationaler Europa -und Weltturniere, die im Auftrag der IFAF organisiert wurden und möchte jetzt auch wieder an die Erfolge der deutschen Nationalmannschaft anknüpfen.

In den letzten Jahren wurden offene und respektvolle Diskussionen zur bestmöglichen internationalen Weiterentwicklung des American Footballs innerhalb der IFAF geführt. Die zukünftigen Herausforderungen sind in einer sich ständig weiterentwickelnden Sportlandschaft von großer Bedeutung. Dabei wird das Wachstum und das Interesse an American Football in den IFAF Mitgliedsverbänden weltweit immer größer. Durch die Bündelung aller Bemühungen der gesamten globalen IFAF-Community hat der American Football Sport eine positive Zukunft.

In diesem Sinne bestätigt die IFAF, dass der AFVD ein vollwertiges und vollberechtigtes Mitglied der IFAF ist. Die IFAF bestätigen gleichzeitig, dass die vom AFVD eingesetzten deutschen Nationalmannschaften berechtigt sind, an allen künftigen Wettbewerben der IFAF für Nationalmannschaften teilzunehmen, einschließlich der IFAF-Flagfootball – Weltmeisterschaft 2021 und der Qualifikation für die World Games 2022. Bei den letzten World Games 2017 in Polen gewann die deutsche Nationalmannschaft die Silbermedaille, nachdem sie im Halbfinale 14:13 gegen die USA gewinnen konnte.